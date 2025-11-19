Its An Episode of Black Mirror Come To Life As Orlando’s PD Deploys Robot Dog At A Strip Mall

If you watched any of Netflix’s show Black Mirror then you know it was a really cool, and dark, sci-fi series that had some seriously twisted episodes. One of them involved robot dogs hunting people down.

The robot dogs in the episode already existed. They are the invention of Boston Dynamics, an innovator in robotics. They started posting videos of their creepy, originally headless, robot dogs on YouTube.

That inspired the Black Mirror episode, along with lots of groups who thought of lots of uses for robot dogs, like police departments.

And now the Orlando PD has used one of their robot dogs to help serve a search warrant for criminals posted up at a tattoo parlor at a strip mall in Orlando:

Totally not creepy at all, and soon enough we’ll see these robot dogs a lot more than we ever thought.