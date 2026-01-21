If You Reeeeeeally Love Star Wars, and Have $14 Million On Hand, I’ve Got the Home For You.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Walt Disney World Resort Opening ORLANDO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 27: General view of the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run ride at the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Walt Disney World Resort Opening at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on August 27, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images) (Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)
By Ethan

If you’re in Orlando, or don’t mind moving there, this house is a Star Wars fans dream come true. It has an entire Millennium Falcon themed home theater room, and much much more awesomeness. Almost $14 million worth of awesomeness. And it has a pool, so that’s nice. Or you can go to Disney World and ride someone else’s Falcon, but owning your own would be more fun, I think.

