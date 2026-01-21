If you’re in Orlando, or don’t mind moving there, this house is a Star Wars fans dream come true. It has an entire Millennium Falcon themed home theater room, and much much more awesomeness. Almost $14 million worth of awesomeness. And it has a pool, so that’s nice. Or you can go to Disney World and ride someone else’s Falcon, but owning your own would be more fun, I think.
If You Reeeeeeally Love Star Wars, and Have $14 Million On Hand, I’ve Got the Home For You.
All In For All Children Podcast
CMG Tampa Bay presents the All In For All Children Podcast, highlighting the incredible individuals at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the families whose lives have been touched by their dedication and care.
97X Green Room
Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!
97X Community Events
97X Community Events
97X Contests
Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!
97X Videos
Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!
CHECK OUT THE PHOTOS!
CHECK OUT THE PHOTOS!