I Finally Got My Aerosmith & Yungblud EP ‘One More Time’, and Its Autographed, Too!

This is Ethan's copy of the new Aerosmith & Yungblud ep 'One More Time' with the Yunglbud autographed flat included!

As soon as I saw online that Yungblud was offering autographed versions of the new ep he recorded with Aerosmith, I knew I wanted one. I’m not an autograph hound or collector, but I absolutely love the single My Only Angel, and knew having a vinyl version would be super rad. So to have a vinyl version that’s also autographed? Hell yeah! I’m in. And for less than $40 including shipping, I am now the proud owner of that autographed vinyl, and here it is for all to see!

Plus once the whole ep was released I downloaded it digitally, and I love the whole thing! I’ll include video versions of the songs below so you can hear how excellent it is.

Here’s pt. 1:

And here’s the actual opening of the record with the autograph inside:

And here are the 4 other songs on the ep including an epic remix of Aerosmith’s Back In The Saddle.

Here’s Problems, my 2nd favorite on the record:

Here’s a groovy dirge called Wild Woman:

Here’s a really deep emotional ballad called A Thousand Days:

And finally the remix I never knew I wanted, an up tempo MORE rocking version of Aerosmith’s Back In The Saddle with Yungblud, and it works so well!