Golden Globes 2026: 'One Battle After Another,' 'Adolescence' win big

Teyana Taylor wins best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture for her role in 'One Battle After Another' at the 83rd annual Golden Globes. (Phil McCarten/CBS)

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards aired live Sunday from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Comedian Nikki Glaser hosted the awards show, which honored the best in film and television over the past year. Here are some of the show's highlights:

Adolescence, One Battle After Another win big

It was a big night for Adolescence, which won several Golden Globes, including best television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television; best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television for Stephen Graham; best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on TV for Owen Cooper, and best performance by a female actress in a supporting role on TV for Erin Doherty.

On the film side, One Battle After Another reigned supreme. It picked up four wins, including best motion picture (musical or comedy), best supporting actress in a motion picture, best screenplay and best director. In his acceptance speech for the script he wrote, director Paul Thomas Anderson thanked the people who inspired him. "Writers, we are magpies. We steal all the bits and pieces that everybody says as best we can," he said. "So I share this with everybody I magpie'd off of."

Nikki Glaser brings big laughs, roasts

As the evening's host, Glaser took the stage for the second year in a row, starting the night off with a bunch of big laughs and roasts for Hollywood's finest. She "congratulated" Leonardo DiCaprio for having accomplished so much before his girlfriend turns 30 years old. She then turned her attention to DiCaprio's One Battle After Another co-star Sean Penn, whom she referred to as "a sexy leather handbag."

Teyana Taylor, Timothée Chalamet and other notable wins

One Battle After Another actress Teyana Taylor won her first Golden Globe for her supporting role in the film. She gave a powerful speech while accepting the trophy, saying, "To my brown sisters and little brown girls nominated tonight, our softness is not a liability. Our depth is not too much. Our light does not need permission to shine. We belong in every room we walk into. Our dreams deserve space."

Meanwhile, Timothée Chalamet won best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy) for his leading role in Marty Supreme, where he thanked Kylie Jenner, saying, "To my parents and my partner, I love you." Rose Byrne was shocked to accept the award for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy). She thanked her longtime partner, Bobby Cannavale, who couldn't make it to the ceremony because he was attending a reptile expo in New Jersey.

