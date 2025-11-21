Game of Thrones’ Harry Lloyd to play George Martin in Beatles films

Harry Lloyd attends the 69th BFI London Film Festival press launch at BFI Southbank on September 3, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage)

We now know who's going to be playing The Beatles producer George Martin in director Sam Mendes' upcoming films about the Fab Four.

Martin's son, producer Giles Martin, recently revealed that British actor Harry Lloyd, who played Viserys Targaryen on HBO's Game of Thrones, has been cast to play his dad in The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event.

Giles confirmed the news in an interview with Virgin Radio U.K.'s Ryan Turbridy.

“He’s really good,” said Giles. “He’s just very committed,” adding that all of the cast are.

George Martin, often referred to as the "fifth Beatle," produced all but one of The Beatles' albums, including 1967's Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, which became the first rock album to win the Grammy for album of the year.

Mendes' Beatles films are scheduled to hit theaters in April 2028, with each one told from the point of view of a different band member. The films will star Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

The Sony films will mark the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles have granted a studio the rights to the band members' life stories and their legendary catalog of music.

