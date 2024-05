Friendly House Los Angeles Annual Awards Luncheon BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 26: Recording artist Charlie Colin arrives at the Friendly House Los Angeles Annual Awards Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 26, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodrigo Vaz/FilmMagic) (Rodrigo Vaz/FilmMagic)

New York Post is reporting that Charlie Colin, a founding member of the hugely successful band Train, passed away at 58 after falling in the shower.

Reports say that he was house-sitting for a friend in Brussels when the incident happened. He was spending time there teaching at the conservatory and making a film. We send all of our love to his family and friends during this time.

