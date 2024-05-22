First ever drone light show coming to Hillsborough Country for 4th of July

The Hillsborough Country Fairgrounds have announced Catch The Spirit & Celebrate America which will be a HUGE drone light show on the 4th of July! Festivities on the day will start at 1pm with entertainment, live music, contests, food, and more. Admission is free but it will be $10 for vehicles to park. Some of the contests will include an adorable pet costume parade and a watermelon eating contest. There will be a petting zoo and tons of other fun stuff for kids in their ‘kids zone’ as well! Be prepared to hydrate and hang all day because the drone light show will kickoff at 9pm and will be something you cannot miss!

