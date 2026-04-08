'Euphoria' creator honors Eric Dane, Angus Cloud and late producer Kevin Turen at season 3 premiere

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson is dedicating the new season of his hit show to Eric Dane, Angus Cloud and producer Kevin Turen.

At the season 3 premiere of Euphoria in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, Levinson addressed the audience ahead of the screening and paid tribute to the late actors and producer, who died in the years after season 2 aired on HBO.

"Some people ask why it took so long between seasons 2 and 3," Levinson said, addressing the four-year gap. "There were obvious factors — the [writers and actors] strikes, how to make a schedule work with our very in-demand cast. But the real time was trying to figure out how to find a way to pay respect to those who we lost."

Cloud, who starred as Fezco in Euphoria seasons 1 and 2, died in July 2023 from an accidental drug overdose. He was 25.

"When Angus died, it was tough. I loved him deeply. And I fought hard to keep him clean," Levinson said at the premiere.

He also pointed to the opioid epidemic and discussed how it has affected many people across the U.S.

In 2023, approximately 105,000 people died from drug overdose, with 76% involving either an illegal or prescription opioid and 69% involving synthetic opioids other than methadone, "primarily illegally made fentanyl and fentanyl analogs," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Approximately 73,000 people died from fentanyl overdoses in 2023, according to the CDC, representing "nearly 92% of opioid overdose deaths."

"I learned a whole lot that year, but what I realized more than anything is that death is what gives life meaning," Levinson said at Tuesday's premiere, referring to Cloud's death. "You can't be arrogant about existence. You're forced to reckon with the fact that life itself is a wonder, a gift, a profound blessing."

Four months after Cloud's death, Turen died from multiple heart issues, according to a medical examiner's report.

Dane, who starred as Cal Jacobs in Euphoria, died in February this year, following a battle with ALS.

Prior to Dane's death, he returned to his role for the show's third season. Fans got a preview of his final performance in the season 3 trailer, which was released March 30.

"I'd like to dedicate this season to those who we lost: Angus, Kevin and Eric," he said. "The Rebbe says, 'The only way to see great light is to pass through great darkness.' Well, it feels good to be on the other side."

Euphoria season 3, starring Zendaya, Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney, will debut on HBO and stream on HBO Max on Sunday.

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