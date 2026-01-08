Emily Henry books 'Funny Story,' 'Happy Place' to become Netflix movies

Emily Henry attends the 'People We Meet on Vacation' premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on Jan. 6, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Emily Henry is sticking with Netflix when it comes to the adaptations of her books.

One day before the film based on Henry's beloved book People We Meet on Vacation arrives on Netflix, the streamer has announced it will develop her books Funny Story and Happy Place into movies.

While the announcement of Funny Story is new, the already-in-the-works adaptation of Happy Place is shifting from a TV series into a film.

Henry is set to write the screenplays for both upcoming adaptations of her works, neither of which has announced any cast members.

"I genuinely couldn't be more excited to work on the adaptations of Happy Place and Funny Story with Netflix," Henry said to Netflix's Tudum. "The entire team there has been so passionate about, dedicated to, and supportive of People We Meet on Vacation from the jump, and getting to do it all over again — this time writing the scripts myself — has been a thrill. I feel so lucky to have found this home for these films, among people who believe deeply in the necessity and power of this kind of story."

The plot of Happy Place follows a former couple who pretend to still be in a relationship while on one last vacation with their close friends.

Funny Story "is a shimmering, joyful tale about a pair of opposites with the wrong thing in common," according to its official logline. It follows a children's librarian named Daphne who forms a friendship with Miles, the ex of her ex-boyfriend Peter's first love, Petra. Daphne and Miles then form a plan to get back at their respective exes.

Henry also has movie adaptations of her novels Beach Read and Book Lovers set in place with other studios and distributors.

