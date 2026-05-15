Ella Rubin cast in 'The God of the Woods' Netflix adaptation

Ella Rubin is headed to the woods with Maya Hawke and Kerry Condon.

Netflix has announced that Rubin has joined the cast of the upcoming series The God of the Woods. It will be a series adaptation of the bestselling novel by Liz Moore.

The God of the Woods is a multigenerational drama series that's set in the Adirondacks. It explores the Van Laar family's dark secrets, as well as the mysteries surrounding the disappearance of 13-year-old Barbara Van Laar from her family's summer camp and an earlier family tragedy.

"As the past and present collide, the Van Laars’ wealth and influence unravel, revealing the damaging consequences of privilege and the abuse of power," according to an official description from Netflix.

Rubin is set to play the series regular role of Louise Donnadieu, a working-class counselor at Camp Emerson. Her life is upended when one of her young campers goes missing. She joins Hawke and Condon, who will play Judy Luptack and Alice Van Laar, respectively.

Liz Hannah and Liz Moore serve as co-showrunners, writers and executive producers on this upcoming series.

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