Drew Barrymore gets emotional rewatching 'The Wedding Singer' in sweet video

Drew Barrymore is clearly still a fan of The Wedding Singer.

The talk show host and actress took to social media this week to share a video of her rewatching the 1998 rom-com, in which she starred alongside Adam Sandler. And the tears were flowing as she did.

Barrymore began the clip with a message to Sandler, telling her friend and frequent co-star, "We made such a good movie. I love you so much. Happy New Year."

She added in the caption, "I love you so much @adamsandler. The Wedding Singer came on my TV as I was getting ready to leave the house and I had to take in this moment and watch it."

Sandler responded in the comments, writing, "Love u always Drew. Happy New Year."

The Wedding Singer — in which Sandler plays the title role and falls in love with a waitress, played by Barrymore — was the duo's first film together. They reunited in 2004 for 50 First Dates and again in 2014 for Blended.

Incidentally, after joining another frequent Sandler collaborator, Jennifer Aniston, during Sandler's Mark Twain Award ceremony in 2023, Barrymore told ABC Audio she wants to work with both of them on the big screen. "It gave us a taste of what it was like to work together with Sandler, and now, like, I just want more," she enthused.

