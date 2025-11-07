Did You See When Ryan and Sean From Yellowcard Got To Jump On Stage With the Jonas Brothers?

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 13: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Sean Mackin and Ryan Key of Yellowcard perform onstage at the 2024 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One at the Honda Center on January 13, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Recently on the Jonas Brothers tour when they hit Milwaukee on October 12th they randomly brought Ryan and Sean from Yellowcard up on stage to rock Ocean Avenue with the full Jo Bros band. According to Joe, as he introduced them, the brothers used to stay up all night rocking the Yellowcard records.

I checked the tour routings and have no idea why Ryan and Sean were in Milwaukee at the time because Yellowcard were off before the band hit the WWWY fest in Vegas, but it worked out for us to get a great video like this.