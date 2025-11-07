Did You See When Ryan and Sean From Yellowcard Got To Jump On Stage With the Jonas Brothers?

The 2024 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One - Show ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 13: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Sean Mackin and Ryan Key of Yellowcard perform onstage at the 2024 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One at the Honda Center on January 13, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
By Ethan

Recently on the Jonas Brothers tour when they hit Milwaukee on October 12th they randomly brought Ryan and Sean from Yellowcard up on stage to rock Ocean Avenue with the full Jo Bros band. According to Joe, as he introduced them, the brothers used to stay up all night rocking the Yellowcard records.

I checked the tour routings and have no idea why Ryan and Sean were in Milwaukee at the time because Yellowcard were off before the band hit the WWWY fest in Vegas, but it worked out for us to get a great video like this.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!