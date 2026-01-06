Diane Keaton's daughter shares tattoo she got to honor late actress

Dexter White and Diane Keaton attend the NeueHouse x 'Mack & Rita' premiere at NeueHouse Los Angeles on Aug. 10, 2022. (Michael Kovac/Getty Images)

Diane Keaton's daughter celebrated the late actress on Monday, on what would have been Keaton's 80th birthday, sharing a photo of a tattoo she got in her mother's honor.

Keaton's daughter, Dexter White, who goes by Dexie, posted a pair of photos on Instagram. She wrote in the caption, "I miss you, mom," with broken heart and dove emoji.

The first photo shows the mother-daughter duo embracing at a scenic overlook, Keaton wearing her signature wide-brim bowler hat and a long puffer coat, and Dexie wearing an oversized sweater and sneakers.

The second photo shows a pair of forearm tattoos, one that reads "La di da" with a heart — a nod to an iconic line from her mom's famous movie, Annie Hall — and one that reads "Weird old world."

White tagged her brother, Duke Keaton, in the second photo, just beneath the "Weird old world" tattoo.

In the caption, White thanked Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Daniel Winter, known professionally as Winter Stone, "for my forever reminder of my wonderful mom."

Diane Keaton, who never married, became a mother at the age of 50 when she adopted White. She later adopted Duke Keaton in 2001.

The legendary Oscar-winning actress died at age 79 on Oct. 11, 2025.

Diane Keaton rose to fame in the 1970s with her role as Kay Adams in The Godfather films. In 1978, she won the Academy Award for best actress for her performance in Annie Hall.

She is also known for her roles in Play It Again, Sam, Baby Boom, Something's Gotta Give, The First Wives Club and the Book Club franchise.

