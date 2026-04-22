David Jonsson on his full-circle journey with prison thriller film 'Wasteman'

David Jonsson has a long history with his new film Wasteman.

The prison thriller follows parolee Taylor, whose hope for a new start is jeopardized by the arrival of his new cellmate, Dee (Tom Blyth). It's now playing in select theaters.

Jonsson stars as Taylor. Although he's been the lead in many movies now, such as Rye Lane, Alien: Romulus and The Long Walk, he told ABC Audio that Wasteman was the first film he ever auditioned for.

"The first film audition that came through that I thought was worthwhile going for was this. And that was years ago," Jonsson said. "I thought I did quite a good audition and heard nothing, but it turns out the film just fell apart."

Luckily, it was able to come together several years later, and Jonsson got to play the first-ever film part he auditioned for, now with the career experience he didn't have beforehand.

"I look back now and I'm like, 'I wasn't ready to do it then,'" Jonsson said. "It wasn't the right time."

Now, though, was the perfect time, he said, calling the journey full circle.

"As a young actor, you're just trying to build a body of work. And if you have some choice to put the things inside your tool kit, you should be varied and find the things that actually really speak to you," Jonsson said. "This film always did."

And while Wasteman wasn't made with a large budget, Jonsson said it was made with passion.

"The only way you can make a film that is doing something [like this one] is if you're willing to put the hours into working. I think that's a principle that I try and live by, but particularly with this, you have to embody that," Jonsson said. "That's the alchemy for making a film like this."

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