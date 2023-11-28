Chris Evans has heard the rumors about The Avengers getting back together, but hasn't gotten a phone call

While appearing on The View, Chris Evans revealed he's heard rumors that Marvel Studios has been thinking about getting the original Avengers back together.

But what he hasn't heard is his phone ringing.

While on the chat show promoting Jinx, the pet food company he's partnered with, Evans shared a laugh with co-host Sara Haines — who, incidentally, is a small part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, thanks to an appearance in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

"You know, I always see those reports, too, and it's news to me. I think every couple months, someone says that they're getting [Robert] Downey, and [Chris] Hemsworth, and Scarlett [Johansson], and everyone's coming back."

But he doesn't know anything beyond the rumors: "No one's spoken to me about it. And look, I would never say never, but I really — I'm very protective. It's a very precious role to me, so it would have to be just right."

Thanks to some creative use of time travel, viewers learned Evans' Steve Rogers/Captain America got to live the life he'd missed with his love Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) at the close of Avengers: Endgame.

He passed the Captain America mantle — and shield — to his pal Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie).

Aside from Cap getting his happy ending, Endgame was the literal end for Johansson's Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow and Downey's Tony Stark/Iron Man.

But in the comic book world, people nearly never stay dead.

All that said, Evans noted there are "so many things" he misses about the character — "It's just intrinsically cool being a superhero" — but he's also missing his co-stars, "some of my best friends in the world," as well as the crew he's worked with over multiple films.

Marvel Studios is owned by ABC News' parent company Disney.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.