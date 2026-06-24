In brief: 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' gets streaming date and more

The Devil Wears Prada 2? For streaming? Groundbreaking. The sequel film will make its streaming service debut on July 29. It will be available on both Disney+ and Hulu starting on that day. The film also arrives on digital platforms for purchase on June 30, as well as 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on July 28. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci star in the film that's directed by David Frankel ...

Haven't seen The Drama yet? Don't make any drama about it. The film is set to make its streaming debut on July 31. The A24 film starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson will be available to stream exclusively on HBO Max on that day. It follows an engaged couple who put their connection to the test when an unexpected revelation sends their wedding week into a tailspin. Kristoffer Borgli wrote and directed the film ...

The Summer I Turned Pretty star Sean Kaufman is the latest actor to join Daniels' upcoming untitled event film. Deadline reports that Kaufman is in negotiations to join Matt Damon, Sandra Oh and Charles Melton in the Universal film. This marks the latest film from directors Daniels, who are the filmmaking duo of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, who helmed the best picture-winning film Everything Everywhere All at Once ...

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