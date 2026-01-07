In brief: 'The Death of Robin Hood' official trailer and more

Hugh Jackman stars as the titular archer in the official trailer for The Death of Robin Hood. The upcoming A24 film is directed by Michael Sarnoski and set to arrive in theaters in 2026. This adaptation tells a different, darker Robin Hood story. "Grappling with his past after a life of crime and murder, Robin Hood finds himself gravely injured after a battle he thought would be his last. In the hands of a mysterious woman, he is offered a chance at salvation," the logline reads. Jodie Comer, Bill Skarsgård, Murray Bartlett and Noah Jupe also star in the film ...

Sebastian Stan just might be in the next film about the caped crusader. Deadline reports that the actor is in talks to join the cast of The Batman Part II. Matt Reeves is writing and directing the sequel to the 2022 hit film. It is set to begin production this spring before opening in theaters on Oct. 1, 2027 ...

Sigourney Weaver and Jason Isaacs have joined the cast of the upcoming Tomb Raider series. Amazon MGM Studios confirmed the two stars, among other newly revealed cast members Celia Imrie, Bill Paterson, Jack Bannon, John Heffernan and Paterson Joseph, will join Sophie Turner in the upcoming show from creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge ...

