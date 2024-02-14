In Brief: Stephen Amell leads 'Suits' spinoff, 'Sasquatch Sunset' trailer, and more

Arrow alum Stephen Amell has been tapped to lead the cast of NBC's upcoming Suits spinoff, Suits: LA, according to Variety. He'll play Ted Black, "a charismatic force of nature who puts his own needs above others," per the network. The spinoff, from creator Aaron Korsh, will follow a new group led by Black, a former New York prosecutor whose L.A. law firm, specializing in criminal and entertainment law, "is in crisis," forcing him to "embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career." The staff's loyalties to Ted and each other will be tested, as events from his past unravel, revealing his reason for leaving everything and everyone he loved behind ...

Bleeker Street dropped the trailer for Sasquatch Sunset, David and Nathan Zellner's bizarre comedy that looks into the lives of a family of nonverbal bigfoots as they "fight for survival as they find themselves on a collision course with the ever-changing world around them." Daisy Jones & the Six's Riley Keough and Fleishman Is in Trouble's Jesse Eisenberg — unrecognizable under prosthetics — play two of the sasquatches ...

HBO reports True Detective: Night Country, starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, has become the most-watched installment of the premium cable channel's anthology's history, averaging 12.7 million viewers across all platforms since its January 14 premiere, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Those numbers top True Detective's first season, which averaged 11.9 million viewers across platforms. HBO measures viewing for 90 days after a season premiere ...

There's good news for fans of The Handmaid's Tale. Elisabeth Moss, who plays June Osborne, revealed at a recent Television Critics Association panel that production on the Hulu series' long-awaited sixth and final season is set to begin this summer, according to Entertainment Tonight. The series last aired new episodes back in the fall of 2022. Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich on Tuesday, February 13, confirmed the news to Deadline, adding that the show will premiere in 2025 ...

