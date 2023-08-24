In Brief: Rita Wilson releases 'Greek Wedding 3' song, and more

After its second season scored six Emmy nominations, HBO's already Emmy-winning Max docuseries 100 Foot Wave has been renewed for a third. Directed and executive produced by award-winning filmmaker Chris Smith and Fleabag's Emmy, Golden Globe, and Tony winner Joe Lewis, the series "chronicles the adventures of big wave surfing legend Garrett McNamara, his wife, Nicole, and their nucleus of friends and fellow surfers in Nazaré, Portugal as they push the boundaries of their sport and the limits of their minds and bodies"...

Rita Wilson on Wednesday, August 23 shared a lyric video for "OLI MAZI (We Are All Together)," her new single, from the upcoming movie My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3. The song was co-written with Grammy-winning songwriter Diane Warren and featuring guest vocalist Christos Mastoras. "Greek people are known for their love of family. OLI MAZI means 'all together.' The song is about bringing people together whether it's your birth family or chosen family, being there for each other and celebrating that love and connection," the Greek Wedding franchise actress and producer wife of Tom Hanks said in a statement. My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 opens in theaters on September 8...

A League of Their Own co-creator Will Graham urged fans to hold out hope for a return of the since-canceled Amazon series. "We are still fighting for League," Graham, who changed their pronouns after working on the series, shared in a lengthy post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "If we have an avenue to do it well, we will continue the show." The streamer on August 18 reversed is decision to bring the comedy-drama, co-created and starring Abbi Jacobson, back for an abbreviated four-episode season. The company blamed "the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes, which have delayed TV production, creating large gaps between seasons and making shows miss their target release dates"...

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.