In brief: 'Invincible' season 4 official trailer and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

The official trailer for Invincible season 4 has arrived. Prime Video has shared the trailer for the fourth season of the animated adult superhero series, which premieres on March 18. The show, which is based on the award-winning comic book, features the voices of Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh and J.K. Simmons ...

In need of a new hockey show to watch after Heated Rivalry? Hulu has announced that season 5 of Shoresy will premiere on Feb. 21. All six episodes of the new season will debut at once. Additionally, Hulu has renewed Shoresy for season 6, which is set to premiere in 2027 ...

Marty Supreme is coming to the biggest screen imaginable. The film, which recently picked up nine Oscar nominations, including best picture, is getting an IMAX release. Fans of the film will be able to watch it on IMAX screens starting Jan. 30 ...

