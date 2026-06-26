In brief: François Arnaud to make Broadway debut and more

Disney+ has given a pilot order to a series based on the 2006 film Aquamarine. Deadline reports the project will be for both Disney+ and Disney Channel and will star one of the original film's actors, Emma Roberts. She will also produce it. The original film's director, Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, is set to return at the helm, with The Bold Type creator Sarah Watson on board to write the pilot. The pilot follows a teenager named Coral who moves to a seaside town and discovers her mother was a mermaid just as magical powers awaken in herself. Disney is the parent company of ABC News ...

Heated Rivalry star François Arnaud is set to make his Broadway debut. The actor will appear in a revival of Richard Greenberg's Three Days of Rain. Joining Arnaud is Superman actor David Corenswet, who also makes his Broadway debut in the production. Yvonne Strahovski will also appear in the revival, which starts performances in February 2027 ...

Michael Gandolfini is the latest actor to join Daniels' upcoming, untitled event film. Deadline reports Gandolfini joins Matt Damon, Sandra Oh, Sean Kaufman and Charles Melton in the Universal Pictures film. Daniels are the filmmaking duo of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, who helmed the best picture-winning movie Everything Everywhere All at Once ...

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