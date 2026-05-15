In brief: 'Doctor Who' to stream on AMC+ and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are developing a movie adaptation of the memoir No Way Out: The Searing True Story of Men Under Siege. Variety reports the book is an Afghan war memoir that follows British Maj. Adam Jowett's command of a unit of Paras and Royal Irish Rangers in Afghanistan in July 2006. Prince Harry, Markle and Tracy Ryerson will produce the movie for their Archewell Productions ...

Doctor Who is headed to AMC+. Thirteen seasons of the British sci-fi series will now stream in the U.S. on AMC+ starting on June 11. The show follows a regenerating Time Lord who travels throughout time and space ...

The upcoming film Never Change! now has a release date. The movie is set to debut to Hulu on June 17. It will make its world premiere debut at the Tribeca Festival on June 9. The film follows the 2008 graduating class of North Meadows High School, who had their senior year cut short due to a tornado. Now in their mid-30s, the class returns to their hometown to finish high school once and for all. It stars John Reynolds, Sofia Black-D'Elia, Carmen Christopher, Jo Firestone and Gary Richardson ...

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