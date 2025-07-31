In brief: Alysanne Blackwood cast in 'House of the Dragon' and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

One of George R. R. Martin's fiercest characters has been cast in House of the Dragon season 3. Deadline reports that Annie Shapero will play Alysanne Blackwood in the upcoming third season of the fantasy series. The character, who is also known as Black Aly, is pivotal in Martin's novel Fire and Blood ...

Jessica Chastain is going back to school. Variety reports that the actress is enrolled in a two-year Master in Public Administration program at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University. According to Harvard's website, the program "is for aspiring leaders with real-world experience and graduate-level coursework in economics, public policy, or management." ...

Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells are reuniting on a new project. The former Book of Mormon co-stars are set to star in and executive produce a new comedy series at Hulu. According to Deadline, the show is called Stay Tuned. It will be loosely based on the 1992 film of the same name starring John Ritter ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!