'Bad Moms' duo reportedly book 'Spa Weekend' for Leslie Mann, Anna Faris and more

By Stephen Iervolino

Jon Lucas and Scott Moore, the writers behind the blockbuster The Hangover and the writer-directors of the hit Bad Moms, have booked a Spa Weekend with some very funny women.

Deadline reports Mom's Anna Faris, Knocked Up's Leslie Mann, Always Be My Maybe scene stealer Michelle Buteau and Wedding Crashers' Isla Fisher will appear in a girl's trip comedy called Spa Weekend.

The trade reports the film centers on three friends who take the titular trip — but when Jane, Coco and Sophie's "trainwreck friend" Mel crashes the party, "the relaxation quickly descends into chaos with hilarious consequences."

