'Avatar: Fire and Ash' tops the box office for a fourth straight week

Zoe Saldaña stars as Neytiri in 'Avatar: Fire and Ash.' (20th Century Studios)
By Jill Lances

It was another winning weekend at the box office for Avatar: Fire and Ash.

The third movie in director James Cameron's Avatar franchise brought in $21.3 million, landing at #1 at the box office for fourth straight week, according to Box Office Mojo. The new haul brings the film's domestic tally close to $342.6 million.

Debuting at #2 is the horror film Primate, which brought in $11.3 million in its first weekend of release, with The Housemaid close behind at #3 with $11.2 million and Zootopia 2 at #4 with $10.1 million.

Rounding out the top five is another new film, Greenland 2: Migration, starring Gerard Butler, which brought in $8.5 million in its debut weekend.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office: 
1. Avatar: Fire and Ash -- $21.3 million
2. Primate -- $11.3 million
3. The Housemaid -- $11.2 million
4. Zooptopia 2 -- $10.1 million
5. Greenland 2: Migration -- $8.5 million
6. Marty Supreme -- $7.63 million
7. Anaconda -- $5.1 million
8. The SpongeBob Movie: Search for Squarepants -- $3.8 million
9. David -- $3 million
10. Song Sung Blue -- $2.98 million

