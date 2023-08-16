'American Horror Story: Delicate' premiere date revealed, new posters released

FX

By Angeline Jane Bernabe and Stephen Iervolino

New posters and a release date for American Horror Story: Delicate Part One have arrived.

In one image, Kim Kardashian appears with long, platinum blonde hair and a spider resting on her chest, the spider's abdomen standing in for a pregnant belly.

"You're in our web now," the caption reads.

Another image features actress Emma Roberts with long hair and a satin dress, also cradling a spider on her stomach, as an expectant mother would her baby to be.

"Don't worry, we'll hold you," the caption for Roberts' poster reads.

A first look for the next AHS installment was released last month. The teaser, which was set to "Rock-A-Bye Baby" featured Kardashian, Roberts and Cara Delevingne.

AHS: Delicate is being compared to the classic 1968 psychological thriller Rosemary's Baby, and centers on a woman in the public eye who is convinced darker forces are sabotaging her pregnancy journey.

Cast members for the upcoming installment include Pose star Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Hellraiser star Odessa A'zion and The Resident veteran Matt Czuchry.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

