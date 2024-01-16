Adam Sandler gets deep with a giant spider in 'Spaceman' trailer

The Sandman travels with a giant spider, man, in the new trailer for Netflix's Spaceman.

In the film's first full length trailer, released Tuesday, Adam Sandler stars as Jakub, an astronaut who is married to Carey Mulligan's Lenka. While six months into a solitary research mission in the outskirts of our solar system, Jakub "realizes that the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth," as per the film's official synopsis.

This is where the giant spider comes in. While described as a “mysterious creature from the beginning of time,” arachnophobes should beware that the creature bears a striking resemblance to a human-sized spider, with eight legs and everything. Jakub suddenly sees the creature, named Hanuš, inside his spaceship one day.

"I did not intend to frighten you, skinny human. Do not be afraid," Hanuš, voiced by Paul Dano, tells Sandler's Jakub. "You wish to know if I am real? I am like you, an explorer. Your loneliness intrigued me."

The creature then offers to help Jakub fix his lonely life.

"I might be of help. I wish to assist you in your emotional distress," Hanuš says.

Johan Renck directed the film that is based on the novel Spaceman of Bohemia by Jaroslav Kalfař. It also stars Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin and Isabella Rossellini.

Spaceman arrives to Netflix on March 1.

