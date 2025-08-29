'Abbott Elementary' films season 5 episode at Philadelphia Phillies game

ABC’s 'Abbott Elementary' cast. (Disney/Pamela Littky)
By Andrea Tuccillo

Abbott Elementary is taking a field trip.

The hit ABC sitcom filmed an upcoming season 5 episode at a Philadelphia Phillies game on Thursday night.

Photos of the cast on the field at Citizens Bank Park with the Phillies mascot, Phillie Phanatic, were posted on Instagram.

Show creator and star Quinta Brunson previously teased the episode during San Diego Comic-Con in July, saying, “You can expect us to be filming at a live event, but I do think that Philly sports fans will be very happy.”
It’s not the first time the Philadelphia-set classroom comedy has featured Philly sports. Season 2 featured an appearance from Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers mascot, and season 3 featured appearances by Philadelphia Eagles players Jalen Hurts, Jason Kelce and Brandon Graham.

Season 5 of Abbott Elementary debuts Oct. 1.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!