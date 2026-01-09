2026 Golden Globes preview: What to expect, where to watch nominees

Awards season is in full swing.

The 2026 Golden Globes will take place Sunday on CBS. Here's a preview about what to expect from the awards ceremony.

On the movies side of things, the Paul Thomas Anderson-directed drama One Battle After Another is expected to walk away with some awards. It's up for best comedy film, as well as best director for Anderson and actor for Leonardo DiCaprio. The film is streaming now on HBO Max and still available to watch in select movie theaters.

Sentimental Value, which tells the story of a theater actress who has a complicated relationship with her father, is the ceremony's second-most nominated film. It's up for eight different awards, including best drama film, best supporting actress for Elle Fanning and best supporting actor for Stellan Skarsgård. The Joachim Trier-directed film is playing in select movie theaters and is available for purchase to watch at home.

Over on the TV side, HBO's The White Lotus is the most-nominated series of the year. It's up for best drama series, while its season 3 actors Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Carrie Coon, Parker Posey and Aimee Lou Wood are all up for awards. The series is available to stream on HBO Max.

Adolescence is expected to run away with some wins in the limited series categories. Its co-creator, Stephen Graham, is up for limited series best actor, while Emmy winner Owen Cooper is nominated for best supporting actor on TV. If you still haven't watched it, you can binge the show on Netflix.

The 83rd Golden Globes Awards, hosted by Nikki Glaser, will take place on Jan. 11, airing live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

