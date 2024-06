Los Angeles, Ca. – A Reeses cup for an illustration about the anatomy of a sugar rush. Los Angeles, Ca. – A Reeses cup for an illustration about the anatomy of a sugar rush. (Photo by Rick Loomis/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) (Rick Loomis/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag)

This week Reese’s announced a new version of their peanut butter cups hitting shelves this summer.

The new ‘jumbo’ cup will be HUGE. With a size equivalent to 4 King-Size Peanut Butter Cups. Worried it might be TOO MUCH? The company says the ratio will be the same as a king-size cup, just more chocolate and peanut butter.

Will you be getting your hands on this?

