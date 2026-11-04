Nick Thomas From The Spill Canvas Called To Talk About Sunday’s Emo Orchestra at Ruth Eckerd Hall

Nick Thomas, lead singer for The Spill Canvas calls to talk about the band being the featured band with the Emo Orchestra. Emo is bigger than ever right now and the Emo Orchestra is a new way to experience all your favorite emo bands and songs, in a new way, in one night. They cover songs from the entire emo genre, and of course they throw in your favorite Spill Canvas songs too.

Grab tickets at this link now.