Nick Thomas, lead singer for The Spill Canvas calls to talk about the band being the featured band with the Emo Orchestra. Emo is bigger than ever right now and the Emo Orchestra is a new way to experience all your favorite emo bands and songs, in a new way, in one night. They cover songs from the entire emo genre, and of course they throw in your favorite Spill Canvas songs too.
Nick Thomas From The Spill Canvas Called To Talk About Sunday’s Emo Orchestra at Ruth Eckerd Hall
The Bud Light Tailgate!
The Bud Light Tailgate is back for another season! Join us before select Bucs home game for the Bay’s biggest tailgate! Enjoy complimentary Bud Light along with amazing food from Wildfork Meat & Seafood Market that will be cooked up on-site by our friends at the Brisket Shoppe. Plus, plenty of Bud Light giveaways and some surprises!
Bud Light Football 2026
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Corona Football 2026
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Modelo College Football 2026
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