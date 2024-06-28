2024 Tampa Bay Restaurant Closures So Far

The Tampa Bay restaurant scene is constantly changing, and with that comes closures to many Tampa Bay restaurants that just didn’t make it! Here’s a list of a few we know so far thanks to Creative Loafing:
The Chelsea - 2462 5th Ave. S, St. Petersburg
Stone Soup Company - 1919 E 7th Ave., Ybor City
Ciro’s - 2109 Bayshore Blvd., Tampa
Bacon Bitch - 1122 Central Ave., St. Petersburg
Crisp & Green Water Street - 1055 E Cumberland Ave., Tampa
Lingr - 400 6th St S., St. Petersburg
Oronzo Midtown - 1120 Gramercy Ln. D-200, Tampa
Hao Wah - 1713 S Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa
Big Storm Brewing - Multiple Locations
Fo Cheezy Twisted Meltz - 111 3rd St. N, St. Petersburg
Taco Baby - 235 Main St., Dunedin
Mott & Hester Deli - 1155 S Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa
Zydeco Brew Werks Ybor - 1902 E 7th Ave.,Ybor City
Florida Cane Distillery Tasting Room - 1820 N 15th St.,Ybor City
Tijuana Flats - Not all, but Multiple Locations
Yum Yum Hot Pot - 11301 N 56th St. Suite 6, Temple Terrace
Rollbotto Sushi - 221 1st St. N, St. Petersburg
Tropez St. Pete - 437 Central Ave., St. Petersburg
White Lie - 1710 E 7th Ave., Ybor City
Nana’s Restaurant & Juice Bar - 1601 E 4th Ave., Ybor City