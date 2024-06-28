2024 Tampa Bay Restaurant Closures So Far

The Tampa Bay restaurant scene is constantly changing, and with that comes closures to many Tampa Bay restaurants that just didn’t make it! Here’s a list of a few we know so far thanks to Creative Loafing:

The Chelsea - 2462 5th Ave. S, St. Petersburg

Stone Soup Company - 1919 E 7th Ave., Ybor City

Ciro’s - 2109 Bayshore Blvd., Tampa

Bacon Bitch - 1122 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

Crisp & Green Water Street - 1055 E Cumberland Ave., Tampa

Lingr - 400 6th St S., St. Petersburg

Oronzo Midtown - 1120 Gramercy Ln. D-200, Tampa

Hao Wah - 1713 S Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa

Big Storm Brewing - Multiple Locations

Fo Cheezy Twisted Meltz - 111 3rd St. N, St. Petersburg

Taco Baby - 235 Main St., Dunedin

Mott & Hester Deli - 1155 S Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa

Zydeco Brew Werks Ybor - 1902 E 7th Ave.,Ybor City

Florida Cane Distillery Tasting Room - 1820 N 15th St.,Ybor City

Tijuana Flats - Not all, but Multiple Locations

Yum Yum Hot Pot - 11301 N 56th St. Suite 6, Temple Terrace

Rollbotto Sushi - 221 1st St. N, St. Petersburg

Tropez St. Pete - 437 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

White Lie - 1710 E 7th Ave., Ybor City

Nana’s Restaurant & Juice Bar - 1601 E 4th Ave., Ybor City







