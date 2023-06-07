Yungblud premieres new single, "Lowlife"

Locomotion/Geffen Records

By Josh Johnson

Yungblud has premiered a new single called "Lowlife."

"I wrote 'Lowlife' because I just didn't want to leave my house," Yungblud explains. "I was sick of people, of games, of myself, my friends, anytime I did anything some idiot had an opinion about it. What I should do or be."

"The truth is I didn't want to be anything at all sometimes, I wanted to be nothing," he continues. "So I just didn't leave bed. I was dissatisfied and craving some sort of boredom. The type of boredom where you sit in your house, in the same sheets and watch f****** mind-numbing TV, so I wrote a song about it."

You can listen to "Lowlife" now via digital outlets. The song's accompanied by a lyric video, which is streaming now on YouTube.

"Lowlife" follows Yungblud's 2022 self-titled album, which features the singles "The Funeral" and "Tissues."

Yungblud launches a U.S. tour June 27 in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Regrettes will also be on the bill for select dates.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

