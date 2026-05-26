Yungblud and others playing Lollapalooza aftershows

Yungblud: Idols - World Tour Yungblud performs at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on May 01, 2026 in Sterling Heights, Michigan. (Scott Legato/Getty Images for Live Nation) (Scott Legato/Getty Images for Live Nation)
By Josh Johnson

Yungblud is among the artists playing Lollapalooza aftershows, taking place in venues around Chicago during the 2026 festival.

The "Zombie" rocker's aftershow will take place July 30 at the Riviera Theatre. Presales are ongoing now, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. CT.

The 2026 Lollapalooza aftershows will be held July 28 through Aug. 2. Other artists playing aftershows include Wet Leg, Empire of the Sun, Balu Brigada, Not for Radio, Julia Wolf, beabadoobee and The Story So Far.

For the full list of aftershows and all ticket info, visit Lollapalooza.com.

Lollapalooza 2026 takes place July 30 through Aug. 2 at Chicago's Grant Park. Headliners include The Smashing Pumpkins, Lorde and The xx.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    All In For All Children Podcast

    CMG Tampa Bay presents the All In For All Children Podcast, highlighting the incredible individuals at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the families whose lives have been touched by their dedication and care.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!