Yellowcard releases new version of 'Bedroom Posters' featuring Blippi

Yellowcard has released a new version of their song "Bedroom Posters" featuring children's entertainer Blippi.

The track features updated lyrics courtesy of Blippi, and changes the original lyric of "Tear down my bedroom posters" to "Look at my bedroom posters."

"My favorite part about this process was handing over an instrumental version of 'Bedroom Posters' to the Blippi team and letting them completely re-write the lyrics," says frontman Ryan Key in a statement. "I had the idea that this feature could be perfect because of the concept of posters on kids' walls. I think they nailed it and this is hopefully going to inspire a generation of new little rockers!"

The Blippi version of "Bedroom Posters" is accompanied by a video, which is now streaming on YouTube.

Yellowcard previously collaborated with Blippi on an original song called "Go Go Go," which debuted in March.

The original "Bedroom Posters" appears on Yellowcard's 2025 album, Better Days. Yellowcard also released a version of "Bedroom Posters" with Good Charlotte in January.

Yellowcard will launch a U.S. tour in May.

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