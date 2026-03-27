Yellowcard releases new song 'Go Go Go' with Blippi

Yellowcard has released a new song called "Go Go Go" in collaboration with children's entertainer Blippi.

"Our kids have been watching Blippi for years, so getting to make a song together felt pretty surreal for us as dads," Yellowcard says in a statement. "We've all seen Blippi exploring trucks and excavators at home with our families, so stepping into that world and creating 'Go Go Go' together was incredibly fun."

The accompanying "Go Go Go" video features Yellowcard and Blippi packing a trunk with musical instruments and embarking on a journey to put on a concert. You can watch that streaming now on YouTube.

Yellowcard released a new album, Better Days, in 2025, marking their first record in nine years. They'll launch a U.S. tour in May.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.