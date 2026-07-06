Wolf Alice covers Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' at London show

The BRIT Awards 2026 - Arrivals Wolf Alice attends The BRIT Awards 2026 at Co-op Live on February 28, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) (Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Wolf Alice brought their friends and a surprise cover to their massive homecoming show at London's Finsbury Park on Sunday.

The concert, which featured opening sets by The Last Dinner Party, Lykke Li and others, included a rendition of the Nirvana anthem "Smells Like Teen Spirit."

The rest of the set list included songs from each of Wolf Alice's four albums, including their latest, 2025's The Clearing.

Wolf Alice just put out a new song called "Gospel Oak" on Thursday. The track will be included on The Clearing: B Sides, a collection of previously unreleased recordings from The Clearing sessions, due out Aug. 21.

Wolf Alice's upcoming touring plans include playing a one-off show in New York City on July 29, followed by performances at festivals including Lollapalooza, Shaky Knees and All Things Go DC. They're also opening for select dates on Olivia Rodrigo's U.S. tour.

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