Wolf Alice announces ﻿'The Clearing: B Sides' ﻿collection

Wolf Alice has announced The Clearing: B Sides, a collection of three songs recorded during the sessions for the band's latest album, 2025's The Clearing.

"These are a few songs we made during The Clearing that didn't make it on the final record, but are ones we love very much, including a cover with two of our fave singers Julia Cumming and Bria Salmena," Wolf Alice says in a statement. "We're happy to have found a home for them for you to hear. Enjoy."

The tracks are called "Gospel Oak," "Hammond Song" and "Hit the Sky." "Gospel Oak" is out now, and the other two will premiere digitally in the coming weeks ahead of a vinyl release on Aug. 21.

The original The Clearing marked Wolf Alice's fourth album, and spawned the singles "Bloom Baby Bloom" and "White Horses."

Wolf Alice's upcoming touring plans include playing Lollapalooza, Shaky Knees and All Things Go DC, and opening for select dates on Olivia Rodrigo's U.S. tour.

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