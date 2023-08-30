Wilderado premieres new single, "In Between"

By Josh Johnson

Wilderado has premiered a new single called "In Between."

"'In Between' is one of those songs that fell out while struggling to write several other tunes," says frontman Max Rainer. "We paused in a moment of frustration while at the studio and found a riff [drummer] Justin [Kila] had written several years back. The song appeared as a reprise in the space caused by exhaustion, writer's block and imposter syndrome."

You can listen to "In Between" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

"In Between" follows Wilderado's 2021 self-titled debut album, which spawned the singles "Head Right" and "Surefire." The group also put out a live album in April.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

