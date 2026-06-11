What's the year again? Blink-182 starts posting on Myspace again

It's time to get your Top 8 ready again. Or, should we say, Top 182.

Blink-182 has stepped into an internet time machine to revive the band's Myspace page. The trio started posting again on the long-dormant site on Wednesday with throwback photos and videos from their Take Off Your Pants and Jacket era.

As previously reported, blink shared a teaser related to Take Off Your Pants and Jacket earlier in the week ahead of its upcoming 25th anniversary on Friday.

Take Off Your Pants and Jacket, which was released on June 12, 2001, marked the fourth blink-182 album and was the follow-up to their massive 1999 breakout effort, Enema of the State. It spawned singles in "First Date," "The Rock Show" and "Stay Together for the Kids," and became the first blink album to hit #1 on the Billboard 200.

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