What's the year again? Blink-182 starts posting on Myspace again

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE Blink-182 on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' (ABC/Michael Desmond) (MICHAEL DESMOND/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

It's time to get your Top 8 ready again. Or, should we say, Top 182.

Blink-182 has stepped into an internet time machine to revive the band's Myspace page. The trio started posting again on the long-dormant site on Wednesday with throwback photos and videos from their Take Off Your Pants and Jacket era.

As previously reported, blink shared a teaser related to Take Off Your Pants and Jacket earlier in the week ahead of its upcoming 25th anniversary on Friday.

Take Off Your Pants and Jacket, which was released on June 12, 2001, marked the fourth blink-182 album and was the follow-up to their massive 1999 breakout effort, Enema of the State. It spawned singles in "First Date," "The Rock Show" and "Stay Together for the Kids," and became the first blink album to hit #1 on the Billboard 200.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    All In For All Children Podcast

    CMG Tampa Bay presents the All In For All Children Podcast, highlighting the incredible individuals at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the families whose lives have been touched by their dedication and care.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!