Wet Leg's Rhian Teasdale evolves in new video for moisturizer track 'pokemon'

'Moisturizer' album artwork. (Domino)
By Josh Johnson

Wet Leg has premiered the video for "pokemon," a track off the band's new album, moisturizer.

The clip follows a person taking care of a giant egg, which eventually hatches to reveal not a Togepi, but frontwoman Rhian Teasdale. It ends with a shot of Teasdale and her egg caretaker exchanging a Poké Ball before joining hands, suggesting that they are indeed best friends in a world they must defend.

You can watch the "pokemon" video streaming now on YouTube.

Moisturizer, the sophomore Wet Leg album, was released in July. It also includes the singles "catch these fists" and "mangetout."

Wet Leg will perform at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on Dec. 15. They'll close out 2025 with a New Year's Eve show in Scotland.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

