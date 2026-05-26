Wet Leg announces deluxe version of ﻿'moisturizer'﻿ album

Wet Leg has announced a deluxe version of their 2025 album, moisturizer.

The expanded set is due out July 10 and includes various bonus tracks, demos, live recordings and remixes, such as the previously released remix of "mangetout" by Charli xcx collaborator The Dare.

You can also hear a new remix of "catch these fists" by FDC DJs, made up of Fontaines D.C. members Carlos O'Connell and Tom Coll, out now.

The original moisturizer marked Wet Leg's sophomore follow-up to their breakout self-titled album, which was released in 2022.

Wet Leg will be performing at a number of upcoming U.S. festivals, including Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and Outside Lands.

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