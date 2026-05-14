Weezer's ﻿'Blue Album'﻿ added to Library of Congress' National Recording Registry

Weezer's 1994 self-titled debut album, aka the Blue Album, has been inducted into the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry.

The Blue Album is one of 25 recordings chosen to be added as "audio treasures worthy of preservation for all time based on their cultural, historical or aesthetic importance in the nation's recorded sound heritage," a Library of Congress press release reads.

"Music and recorded sound are essential, wonderful parts of our daily lives and our national heritage. The National Recording Registry works to preserve our national playlist for generations to come," says acting Librarian of Congress Robert R. Newlen. "The Library of Congress is proud to select these audio treasures and will work to preserve them with our partners in the recording industry."

In selecting the Blue Album, the Library of Congress calls it "an enduring, essential classic of the alternative rock age," specifically naming its singles "Buddy Holly," "Say It Ain't So" and "Undone – The Sweater Song."

The Blue Album has been certified five-times Platinum by the RIAA. Weezer celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2024 with a deluxe reissue and their Voyage to the Blue Planet tour.

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