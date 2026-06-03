Weezer going gold with new self-titled album

Weezer is back with a new album. The “Buddy Holly” rockers are set to release a new self-titled record on Aug. 21.

This of course, isn’t the first time they’ve released a self-titled record. In fact, Weezer has released six others, which have gone on to be referred to by the color of their album covers, including blue, green, red, white, teal, and black. The new album cover is gold.

According to the press release, the album, produced by Klas Åhlund and Kenneth Blume, saw the band returning to the way they started making albums, "in a rehearsal space, playing together, writing together, figuring out what they wanted to do next, and what the shape of that next project looked like."

The album is described as "a tightly-wound, ready-to-spring record," with Blume noting he wanted to make "the most violent Weezer album ever.”

Weezer is previewing the album with the release of the track "We Might as Well Be Strangers," featuring Wednesday. It is available now via digital outlets.

Weezer is available for preorder now. Here is the track list:

"Say Yes"

"Shine Again"

"Don't Make It Weird"

"We Might as Well Be Strangers" ft. Wednesday

"C.E.O."

"Hoops"

"Nowhere"

"The Show Must Go On"

"Up in the Clouds"

"The LA Sound"

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