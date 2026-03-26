Weezer announces The Gathering tour; new single 'Shine Again' out in April

Brian Bell, Rivers Cuomo, and Scott Shriner of Weezer perform during 2025 When We Were Young festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on October 18, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage)

Weezer has announced a U.S. tour dubbed The Gathering.

The arena trek kicks off Sept. 8 in Sacramento, California, and will travel throughout the country before wrapping up back on the West Coast Oct. 24 in Los Angeles. The bill will also include The Shins and Silversun Pickups.

Presales begin March 31 at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Weezer.com.

Weezer is celebrating the tour announcement with a week of events in Los Angeles dubbed Weezer: The Gathering - Initiation Week. Events include a trivia night at the restaurant Barney's Beanery, taking place Thursday, and a pickleball tournament featuring the Weezer members held March 30.

In other Weezer happenings, a new song called "Shine Again," which the band previously teased, will premiere on April 1. It will mark the first single from Weezer's next album, release date and title TBD.

The upcoming record will be the follow-up to Weezer's two 2021 albums, OK Human and Van Weezer. They also put out four EPs in 2022 as part of their SZNZ project.

Meanwhile, the Weezer single "Go Away," which originally appeared on their 2014 album, Everything Will Be Alright in the End, is currently charting on the Billboard Alternative Airplay ranking after going viral on TikTok.

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