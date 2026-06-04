Watch Violet Grohl perform ‘Bug in the Cake’ on 'The Tonight Show'

Violet Grohl made her solo TV debut Wednesday night on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The singer performed "Bug in the Cake," a track off her recently released debut album, Be Sweet to Me.

While this may have been her TV debut as a solo artist, Violet has previously performed on TV with her rock star dad, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl.

Violet recently launched her first-ever headlining tour in Los Angeles. She’s due to play in Brooklyn, New York, on Thursday. She also just added 18 new headlining shows, including stops in Boston, Milwaukee, Seattle, San Francisco, Phoenix and Denver. Tickets for all new shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

A complete list of dates can be found at VioletGrohl.com.

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