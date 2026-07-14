Watch video for The Beaches' '﻿Off Campus'﻿ song, 'Edge of the Earth'

The Beaches perform during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 13, 2025 in Indio, California. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)

The Beaches have premiered the video for their song "Edge of the Earth."

The track originally appears on The Beaches' 2023 album, Blame My Ex, but received a second life when it was featured on the Prime Video series Off Campus, which premiered in May.

On the show, protagonist Hannah Wells, played by Ella Bright, shows love interest Garrett Graham, played by Belmont Cameli, The Beaches' set at Coachella and tells him it will "change your life." It's basically this generation's version of when Natalie Portman told Zach Braff that The Shins will change your life in Garden State.

The "Edge of the Earth" video cuts between footage of The Beaches performing on a fog-filled stage and shots of young couples in intense conversations and making out. You can watch it on YouTube.

The Beaches' most recent album is 2025's No Hard Feelings. A deluxe version was released in June.

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