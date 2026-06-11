Watch Turnstile, Noah Kahan, Yungblud and more on Bonnaroo 2026 livestream

A general view of atmosphere during the 2015 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 12, 2015 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Bonnaroo has announced the schedule for its 2026 festival livestream, which will air on Hulu and Disney+.

You'll be able to watch sets by Turnstile, Yungblud, The Strokes, Wet Leg and Geese on Friday; Alabama Shakes, The Neighbourhood, Passion Pit and Rainbow Kitten Surprise on Saturday; and Noah Kahan, Role Model and Modest Mouse on Sunday.

For the full livestream schedule, visit Bonnaroo.com/livestream.

Bonnaroo 2026 takes place in-person June 11-14 in Manchester, Tennessee.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and ABC News.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.