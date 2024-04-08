Watch Travis Barker, Gwen Stefani & Billy Idol star in new Workday commercials

Travis Barker, Gwen Stefani and Billy Idol star in new commercials for the company Workday.

Continuing the theme from Workday's Super Bowl ad, which featured Ozzy Osbourne, Joan Jett and Gary Clark Jr., the latest spots feature the blink-182 drummer, No Doubt frontwoman and the "Rebel Yell" singer taking regular office workers to task for continuing to call each other "rock stars."

"You are not rock stars," Stefani says while standing on a table in a conference room. Cut to Barker leaning in and clearing his throat. Stefani then clarifies, "OK, most of you are not rockstars."

In another scene, Idol sarcastically exclaims, "Look at my data-driven insights! I'm a rock star!"

"While these rock icons might not consider us to be rock stars in the traditional sense, our customers around the world are the true rock stars of business and we want to celebrate that," says Workday chief marketing officer Emma Chalwin. "We're bringing that to life in the next wave of this multi-channel campaign with amazing talent, humor, and a bold, new edge aligned with what everyone loves about the Workday brand. We're excited to show the world how Workday rocks the future of work."

The Workday ads are streaming on YouTube and will air April 8-14 in connection with The Masters golf tournament.

