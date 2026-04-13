Watch Travis Barker drum with Clipse at Coachella

Travis Barker and Malice and Pusha T of Clipse pose backstage at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2026 in Indio, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

Travis Barker was a surprise performer during the first weekend of Coachella 2026.

The blink-182 drummer joined rap duo Clipse onstage during their set on Sunday.

Barker previously played Coachella in 2023 with blink-182, which marked the band's first concert with Tom DeLonge back since 2014.

Other surprise guests who showed up during Coachella's first weekend included Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins and former Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth, who showed up for sombr and Teddy Swims' sets, respectively. Jack White was also a last-minute addition to the lineup.

The second weekend of Coachella takes place April 17-19. Like the first weekend, it will stream live on YouTube.

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